Shaun Byrne "buzzing" about Raith Rovers' prospects next season after signing permanent deal
Kirkcaldy-born midfielder Byrne, 31, was a mainstay of the Raith team which finished Scottish Championship runners-up last season after joining on loan from Dundee, going on to play 41 times for Ian Murray’s team. And he has now signed a two-year contract on a permanent basis.
Byrne told raithrovers.net: "Raith gave me the opportunity to get back loving football again.
"It’s been an absolute pleasure sharing a changing room with the boys and doing so well as a team last season.
"I’ve been happier on and off the pitch since joining as I’ve felt supported from staff, all the boys and the fans from day one.
"I really feel at home. I’m absolutely buzzing to see what the season brings and can’t wait to get going again."
Raith gaffer Murray revealed that the Stark’s Park club had to “fend off a lot of interest in Byrne” to get the deal done.
He said: "I'm really happy we have managed to re-sign Shaun.
"He did so well for us on loan last season, bringing calmness on the ball and also a good influence in changing room.
"We have had to fend off a lot of interest to keep him. I've really enjoyed working with Shaun and look forward to it again."
Byrne started his football career as a youth player at Celtic, before moving to the youth system of Dunfermline Athletic in 2008.
He made his competitive debut for Raith’s Fife rivals in 2012, and his first start for The Pars came in a New Year’s Fife derby against The Rovers at East End Park in January 2013.
In total, Shaun played over 100 games for Dunfermline, scoring 11 goals.
After leaving East End Park, Shaun joined Livingston for a three-season spell as The Lions won successive promotions to regain their place in the Premiership.
In 2019, he joined Dundee and spent four years there, winning promotion to the top flight again during his time.
A spokesperson for Raith Rovers said that Byrne had made “a huge instant impression” on the Rovers support, adding: “We are thrilled to have Shaun commit his future to Raith Rovers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.