Shipyard exit Scottish Cup with heads held high

Burntisland Shipyard 1 Cumbernauld Colts 4

Shipyard’s Scottish Cup run came to an end at Recreation Park on Saturday as they went down 4-1 to Cumbernauld Colts.

Shippy players celebrate Reece Brown's equaliser. Burntisland v Cumbernauld (c) David Wardle

However, Shippy gave a very good account of themselves against their Lowland League opponents and it was not until the 78th minute that the Colts opened up a two-goal advantage.

A fourth goal in the closing minutes made the scoreline a bit harsh on Shipyard as the visitors capitalised on a tiring home defence.

Recent signing Robbie Crawford made his debut in Shipyard colours and there was a return for Dean Anderson who missed the win at Hawick last week.

Cumbernauld were on the front foot from the start and Ryan Adamson had to be alert as he tipped over a powerful Craig Holmes drive.

From the resultant corner Sean Brown headed over from a good position and the same man shot wide a couple of minutes later.

The visitors pressure paid off and they took the lead in the 13th minute when Fraser Team rose unchallenged to head in from a Holmes corner.

A great ball from Crawford split the visitors defence and keeper Jordan Pettigrew was sharp off his line to smother the ball before Reece Brown could latch onto it.

Adamson pulled off a sensational save as he finger-tipped a Stephen O’Neil pile-driver onto the bar in the 23rd minute.

Brown drove over for the Shippy with 36 minutes on the clock, however, the youngster was not to be denied and he scored a fantastic equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Johnny Galloway played a wonderful pass through the Colts defence and Brown smashed an unstoppable shot beyond Pettigrew to the delight of the home crowd.

Shipyard could and probably should have been ahead two minutes into the second half as twice they went close.

Pettigrew tipped Johnny Galloway’s attempt round the post and when the corner came in Callum McAulay could only hold his head in his hands as he headed over from six yards out.

Ross Lennie headed a dangerous cross clear and Greg Pascazio went close from a corner as Cumbernauld looked to regain the lead.

Adamson made a good save in the 59th minute and play was halted seconds later as Team was controversially booked for simulation.

The Colts went ahead again in the 61st minute when Brown turned in a low cross that Adamson just failed to keep out.

A Crawford strike was tipped over by Pettigrew as the hosts looked to level again but 12 minutes from time Cumbernauld as good as sealed the victory when Brown netted his second as he capitalised on a defensive slip up knocking the ball home from close range.

O’Neil added a fourth goal after 86 minutes when he knocked home a low ball at the back post after the Shippy defence failed to cut out the cross.

Shipyard are back in action on Saturday when Bo’ness United visit Recreation Park for a League Conference ‘B’ match, kick off 2.30 p.m.

Following such a great turnout from the local community at the match on Saturday, it would be fantastic to see everyone back again for what is sure to be a tough encounter against the ex-Superleague outfit.

Burntisland Shipyard: R. Adamson, C. Simpson, D. Anderson (P. Bell), R. O’Donnell, R. Lennie, S. Strang, R. Crawford (S. Powrie), C. McAulay, R. Brown, Jon. Galloway, Jor. Galloway (R. Bernard). Unused Sub: M. Jarrett.

Cumbernauld Colts: J. Pettigrew, R. Kirwin, J. Fergus, S. Davidson, G. Pascazio, P. Ardalani (J. Marshall), S. O’Neil, A. Bembo, S. Brown, F. Team (P. Nash), C. Holmes (C. Henderson). Unused Subs: S. Tart, D. Currie, C. McDonald, A. Wilson.

Referee: R. Oliver.