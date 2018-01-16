Shortlees 5-1 Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts’ dreams of lifting the Scottish Cup came to an abrupt end last Saturday when they came up against a quick, well organised Ayrshire outfit.

Cupar found themselves three goals behind with just over half an hour played despite a bright start to the game.

A mistake by Grant Blyth let in John Muir but ‘keeper Gavin Wilson managed to turn the ball round the post for a corner.

It was flicked onto the towering centre half Gordon Minor who headed in at the back post.

Keir Knapp doubled their lead seven minutes later when he scored a screamer from distance.

Then John Muir found himself unmarked in the box after the ball was floated in and he easily side footed the ball into the net.

Hearts weren’t down and out just yet.

A long throw by Scott McKay created a scramble in the box and Ryan Gray managed to pull one back right before half time.

A well worked goal by Shortlees two minutes into the second half was finished off by Richard Mullen and saw them comfortable at 4-1.

On the hour mark Steven Pennington was unlucky to see his curling free kick come back off the crossbar and cleared.

Then a free kick was initially palmed away by ‘keeper Gavin Wilson but the ball fell to Owen Quigley at the back post who fired home to put the final nail in the Hearts’ coffin.

It was a disappointing performance from Hearts who were beaten by a much better team on the day.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts host Burntisland United in the 4th round of the Taylor Sullivan Cup. Kick off 2PM.

Cupar Hearts - Wilson, K. Brown, Anderson, Murdoch, Blyth, Wainwright, Sibanda, Pennington, Gray, McKay and Dobes.

Subs - McKinnon, Diop, G. Brown, Watson, Laurie, Leadbetter, McInroy.