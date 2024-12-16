Single goal sinks Thornton Hibs at leaders Camelon Juniors

Camelon ace Graham Watson takes on Thornton Hibs' Ian Shanks

Short-staffed Thornton Hibs travelled to take on East of Scotland Football League first division leaders Camelon Juniors at Carmuirs Park in last weekend’s league clash with only two recognised defenders, Dean McMillan and Ian Shanks (who was forced out of retirement earlier in the season).

The two 'stand-ins' for manager Craig Gilbert’s visiting side were midfielders Robbie Westwaters and Jamie McNeish – the latter of whom was returning from injury - his previous appearance having come in early October.

And it has to be said that this 'makeshift' Thornton defence, along with goalkeeper Macauley Jarrett, put in a sterling performance with ultimately just one goal separating the sides as the table-topping Mariners triumphed thanks to a single first half strike.

In terms of attempts on goal there's no doubt that the home side were the superior outfit but the only time they managed to breach Thornton's defence came in the 33rd minute, Dean Aitken's powerful drive flashing into the net for what proved to be the only goal of the match.

The closest the Hibs came to equalising was early in the second half with Ross Hain's reaction of throwing his hands to his head suggesting that he thought he should have done better than shoot straight into the hands of Dean Shaw.

Harris Jolicoeur might have nicked a goal in the dying moments of the game when Shaw parried a pass back that rebounded off the Hibs' substitute and looped agonisingly over the bar.

The 1-0 defeat leaves Thornton Hibs sixth in the first division table with 23 points from 15 matches.

Camelon Juniors: Shaw, Burns, Taggart, Fitzpatrick, McQuaid, Finlay, McKenzie, Kirkpatrick, Wade, Taylor, Aitken. Subs: Macgowan, Berry, Walton, Sinclair, Mackay, Narley, White.

Thornton Hibs: Jarrett, Westwaters, McMillan, McNeish, Shanks, Coleman, Keatings, Hain, McCallion, McNab, Soutar. Subs: Thomson, Adam, Black, Jolicoeur, Doctor.

Referee: Mr C Newman

This Saturday Thornton get a break from division one league action as they make the short trip to Crosshill to take on Lochore Welfare in the second round of the King Cup in a match that kicks off at 1pm.