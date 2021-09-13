Six goals and points shared for Thornton Hibs

Garry Thomson snr makes it 3-3.

But make no mistake, the draw almost felt like a victory as they only had eleven fit players plus four trialists from their U18 side on the bench.

Added to this was the fact that the last time Leith had dropped points in the league was February 2020.

Hibs took the lead in the 11th minute when Liam McWatt's free-kick entered the net via the unfortunate Leith captain, Wayne Sproule, and a wee while later they had loud appeals for a penalty after Garry Thomson snr was caught by Jay Watson but the referee waved play on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 30th minute Thornton 'keeper, Jordan Millar, had to go off injured meaning that 16-year-old Ben Galloway came on to make his debut and by half time he could've been forgiven for thinking he'd rather be elsewhere as goals from Kerr Allan and Kayne Paterson had the Capital side ahead.

And it could've been worse had not Andy Adam, making his 250th appearance, cleared James Redpath's effort off the line.

Instead, Galloway's confidence grew after the interval and he played his part as the Hibs earned the point that their gutsy display thoroughly deserved.

It was all square on the hour mark thanks to Darren Ormiston's well struck shot following great play from Thomson snr who had run onto Stuart Drummond's searching pass.

Galloway pulled off a fine save from Paterson in the 68th minute but the pacy Leith man had better luck just two minutes later with the young Hibs 'keeper getting a hand to the ball but being unable to prevent it from finding the back of the net.

Thornton could've allowed their heads to go down following this setback but instead showed their mettle by equalising in the 77th minute through Thomson snr who found the net for the 190th time in his 300th start for Craig Gilbert's side.

Near the end, Leith thought they'd snatched a winner as they thought that Paterson's deflected shot had crossed the line but to the relief of the home support the referee ruled that the ball had not.

GI Joinery Hibs' Man of the Match: Liam McWatt

Thornton Hibs: Millar, Robertson, McMillan, S.Drummond, Adam, Coleman, McNeish, McWatt, Ormiston, Thomson snr, Thomson jnr. Subs: Colville (T), Meldrum (T), Johnstone (T), Gallway (T).

Leith Athletic: Rankin, Redpath, Henderson, Hume, Allan, Watson, Maughan, Mackenzie, Sproule, Paterson, Shaw. Subs: Smith, Veitch, Barfoot, Murray, Walker.