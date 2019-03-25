Six of the best from Burntisland Shipyard

The gloss was somewhat taken off Burntisland Shipyard’s emphatic 6-1 win over Eyemouth United at Warner Park on Saturday by the serious injury suffered by Jonny Galloway.

With barely two minutes on the clock the young midfielder landed awkwardly and dislocated his elbow and after a trip to the hospital, everyone’s worst fears were confirmed, with the news that he will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from the injury.

With the Shippy looking to catch the teams immediately above them in the table this was certainly something of a setback in the quest to finish the season on a high.

With Callum McAulay on to replace the stricken Galloway the Shipyard set about looking to win their third league game in four and despite struggling to capitalise on the possession and chances that they had, the Shippy did go in a goal ahead at the break thanks to a Charlie Simpson strike.

Ben Hutchison saw a header parried away by keeper Connor Muir and McAulay’s free-kick was too straight to trouble the big keeper.

The Shipyard made the breakthrough in the 24th minute when Simpson stabbed the loose ball home after Eyemouth failed to clear a corner.

Reece Brown headed over from a Rab Kinnaird cross and Hutchison was unlucky to see his shot come back off the post.

The hosts had a spell of pressure and Andrew Patterson blasted over, meanwhile, Ross Aitchison dragged an effort wide.

The action returned to the other end with Robbie Crawford sclaffing an attempt over and Simpson being denied by Muir who blocked with his legs.

The Shipyard were a damn sight more prolific when opportunities came their way at the start of the second half as they scored five goals in a devastating twelve minutes spell.

The first came in the 52nd minute when Crawford volleyed home a Simpson cross and two minutes later Simpson nodded home Grant Skinner’s pinpoint cross.

Kinnaird saw a strike cleared off the line but within seconds he found the net to make it 4-0.

It was five in the 61st minute when an Eyemouth defender could only turn Simpson’s cross cum shot into his own net.

Kinnaird netted his second in the 64th minute with Skinner again the provider.

The Shippy were furious to concede in the 69th minute as the scorer seemed yards offside, however, credit must go to the big substitute Andrew Wilson who rounded keeper Ryan Adamson and finished from a tight angle.

The big man’s power and directness was causing the Shippy defence some problems, however, it very much too little too late as the Shippy saw out the final twenty minutes in cruise control and they headed up the road with the three points safely in the bag.

Eyemouth United: C. Muir, J. Clarke, R. Clelland, A. Spiers, J. Dougall, D. Smolenkij (R. Cargill) W. Denerley (C. Redpath), R. Aitchison, A. Mutch, A. Patterson, J. Whitson (A. Wilson). Unused Subs: D. Hendy & E. Robertson.

Burntisland Shipyard: R. Adamson, Jor Galloway, G. Skinner, P. Bell, R. O’Donnell, B. Hutchison, C. Simpson, Jon. Galloway (C. McAulay), R. Brown, R. Kinnaird, R. Crawford (A. Trialist). Unused Sub: R. Connor.

Referee: B. Falconer.