Six of the best from Kirkcaldy & Dysart

Goalmouth action from Saturday's resounding win.

The match started with the YM playing with the wind and were on the front foot right from the start with four corners in the first few minutes.

Despite a number of chances, including a clear hand ball penalty claim, they didn’t open the scoring until the 13th minute.

A cross from Bridgeford was headed on by Ireland to top scorer Smith to coolly slot pass the keeper.

From there the YM pressed for the important second but were held up by the impressive visiting goalkeeper who made a number of excellent saves.

And they were nearly made to pay for those missed chances when the visitors dangerous number 9 had a fierce shot brilliantly saved by keeper Gear for a corner.

However number two followed a couple of minutes later when the visitors’ keeper made his only mistake of the game when challenged by Ireland, missing the cross for young Soutar to tap home.

The third goal was always coming with Smith and McEwan both going close, before Walton added it with a wind assisted free kick from the half way line on the 41st minute.

The YM came out for the second 45 with an even better performance, keeping their passing game on the ground and giving the visitors little chance to get back into the match.

Goal number four came on the 50th minute from Ireland after a great run and cross from Soutar.

With the points in the bag manager Craig Ness made a complete change of substitutions including young Logan Bexfield making his debut for the club.

Despite the changes Kirkcaldy continued to rain shots on the visiting keeper who was producing a Man of the Match performance with a number of excellent saves.

However he was helpless to stop number five on 75 minutes from McEwan following a Bexfield cross, which was soon followed with number six.