Six of the best in Raith Seniors’ Icelandic friendly

Raith Seniors line up before their friendly with Knattspyrnufélagið Þróttur from Iceland. (Pic: Dave McKinlay)

Raith kicked the game off and straight away went on the attack, passing the ball around well.

Pressing high caused Þróttur all sorts of problems and was forcing them in to errors and when Davie MacKay won the ball of the defender on the left side and set Jock Gemmell down the line

He beat the defender and cut it back to Paul Forsyth who fired the ball in to the top corner giving the keeper no chance to give Raith Seniors the lead after a minute – the perfect start.

On 10 minutes Raith won the ball and Gemmelll chipped the ball forward to the advancing Forsyth. His first shot was blocked but he fired the rebound into the back of the net.

This didn’t stop Raith attacking with use of the wings causing the Icelanders lots of problems. If it wasn’t for poor decision making and finishing the Seniors could have been 4 or 5 up in the first 20 minutes.

As the half progressed Þróttur started to get a foot hold in the game and began to create some chances but nothing of real danger.

However, in the 31st minute the Raith defence switched off completely and a short corner was fired in to the box, two Knattspyrnufélagið Þróttur players were unmarked 6 yards out and Ossurarson fired the header home leaving Harvey with no chance.

On 44 minutes the ball fell to Lee McGovern and his delightful through ball left Gemmell one on one with the keeper and his chip with the outside of the right boot beat the keeper.

The Seniors started the second half at speed and went 4-1 up in the 46th minute after a driving run by Norrie Rae down the right.

He cut back to the impressive Forsyth who took the shot and beat the keeper for his hat trick, only for it to be stolen on the line by Mark Anderson who edged it over.

Gaps were began to appear in the Raith defence and on three occasions Þróttur were one on one with Jim Harvey in goal but and poor decision making each team led to comfortable saves for the keeper

On 73 minutes a corner was cleared by the visitors’ defence and it dropped to Forsyth 25 yards from goal.

His shot hit the bar and was partially cleared to Mark Anderson who cut the ball across the park and Paul Dera unleashed a 30 yard shot that cracked the underside of the bar into the back of the net.

On 83 minutes a long ball by Craig Stewart caught the Þróttur defence out and left George McManus to run through and round the keeper and fire Raith in to a 6-1 lead.

On 87 Minutes Knattspyrnufélagið Þróttur were still given it their all and a shot at angle from 25 yards looked like it was going in the top corner but Harvey got across his goal and tipped the shot on to the crossbar and out for a corner.