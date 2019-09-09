Six of the worst as Thornton HIbs are battered by Bathgate

This 6-2 defeat, as far as Thornton are concerned, could best be described as a ‘bad day at the office’ because just about everything that could go wrong did!

Full marks to Bathgate though as they came into the match on the back of a 7-1 hiding from Armadale – who the Hibs just happen to be playing next Saturday in the East Region Superleague South.

Bryan King put the home side ahead after only five minutes and this lead was doubled just two minutes later from the penalty spot by Robbie Feeney after the same man had been pushed over by Adam Drummond.

By the 16th minute it was 3-0 with that man Feeney getting on the scoresheet again before Thornton were thrown a lifeline when Garry Thomson’s 21st minute shot took a deflection off a home defender before crossing the line.

Four minutes into the second-half, Bailey Flannigan re-established Bathgate’s three goal advantage only for the Hibs to score again, this time from the head of Adam Drummond in the 61st minute.

A double substitution in the 68th minute saw Darrell Anthony and Chris Ireland enter the fray and this appeared to give Thornton fresh impetus as they went on to enjoy their best spell in the game.

However just to sum up the Hibs’ day of woe, Jordan Duncan’s hopeful cross in the 80th minute struck Ian Shanks’ knee giving Andy Warrender no chance of getting to the ball.

Three minutes from time, Feeney hammered the final nail into the Hibs’ coffin by completing his hat-trick after shooting low into the net and brought the scoring to an end.

Bathgate Thistle: Quinn, Milton, G.Easton, Thomson, King, Cormack, McKeon, Duncan, Feeney, Dalrymple, Flannigan. Subs: Easton, McAllister, Mungall, Welna.

Thornton Hibs: Warrender, Crichton, Ford, Shanks, A.Drummond, Coleman, Keatings, Orrock, Wilson, Thomson, Adam. Subs: Ireland, Robertson, D.Anthony, Shields.

Referee: Mr S.Luke.