Six of the worst for Kennoway Star Hearts

After the previous week’s bad result against Whitburn KSH were looking to get back to winning ways as they faced Armadale Thistle.

They were a team Star had faced three weeks earlier in a game that finished with two goals apiece, unfortunately KSH finished that match with eight men.

That bout of ill discipline has had a knock on effect in team selection, throw in a few injuries and it was a makeshift team who travelled the short distance over the Queensferry crossing to take on Armadale.

The game got off to the worst possible start for the Fife side falling behind to a goal from a corner kick. Centre half Lieper could not believe his luck as he rose unchallenged to head home from a few yards out.

The home side were dominant and Clark in goal for KSH was called into action to deny Dalziel with a fine save at the strikers feet.

Kennoway threatened to level when a corner from the right fell into the path of Finlay who blazed a shot goalwards only to see Thistle’s keeper tip the ball over the crossbar.

A hammer blow minutes before half time saw KSH fall two goals behind.

A cross from the right flank was met by the towering Dalziel as he thumped the ball past Clark with a diving header.

HT 2-0 to Thistle.

The second half started with KSH looking to get on the ball more and try and get a foothold back in the game.

They were looking more composed with Craig having a few forays into attack that troubled the Thistle backline.

Just when KSH thought they were edging back into the contest two quickfire goals killed the game stone dead.

A fine move involving Dalziel and Gray so the latter get on the end of the striker’s backheel to roll the ball home from sixteen yards.

A minute later a cross along the face of the six yard line saw Dalziel score a simple tap in.

The away side looked shaken. With thirty minutes left there was only pride to play for.

Young and Bryce both had chances to reduce the deficit but their efforts did not trouble the home keeper.

With eighteen minutes left another goal for the home side saw Kane tap in an almost identical goal that Dalziel scored on the hour mark.

KSH pulled a goal back when Craig curled a shot from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Thistle had the final say with a sixth goal with Allison scoring from a tight angle to leave the away side shell shocked.

FT 6-1 to Armadale.

KSH: Clark, Mair, Campbell, Couper, Wallace, Young, Watson, Finlay, Collins, Craig, Bryce. Subs: Kelly, Walker, White, Cunningham, Doctor.

Star’s next game in the East Region Junior FA League Cup is at home v Lochore on Saturday, 23rd November. Kick off 1.45pm.