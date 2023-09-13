Six wins on the spin for St Andrews United after 1-0 victory over Heriot-Watt University

(Photo: St Andrews United)

The students created the first chance of the game when Scott Peggie scuffed a weak shot wide of Calum Brodie right-hand post then Tom Milne did likewise at the other end of the park.

Lewis Sawers subsequently missed the target with a header before James Collins went close with a low effort in the 17th minute. The next moment of danger for Saints ended with Brodie making a smart clearance from some distance outside his box and the home players thought they were earning a penalty on the half-hour mark when visiting goalkeeper Diego Sanchez collided with Ryan McManus.

However, referee Ormiston booked the United midfielder for diving and the score remained 0-0 for a while longer. Indeed, Scott Reekie added to his collection of misses this week with a miscued header in the 35th minute but St Andrews United found themselves a man-up a few moments later.

Heriot-Watt right back Justin Hogg was shown a straight red card for kicking McManus off the ball and Saints made the most of the extra man by breaking the deadlock in the 42nd minute.

Craig Simpson did well to beat a couple of defenders on the right wing prior to finding Sawers unmarked near the six-yard box and United’s top-scorer calmly stroked the ball into the students’ net. St Andrews United consequently lead at the interval and the home supporters expected their favourite players to score a few more goals whilst shooting downhill during the second half.

Ryan Dignan was the first to try his luck at the start of the half yet he failed to hit the target with a low drive then Saints claimed a corner following more good work by Simpson. The resulting corner almost drew an own goal from Heriots but the visitors played better football than their hosts thereafter.

Alex McCreadie blazed the ball over Brodie’s bar on the hour-mark then substitute Adam Robertson missed an open goal with the United goalkeeper stranded in no-man’s land outside his 18-yard area.

St Andrews United manager Robbie Raeside therefore made changes to his team with Owen Andrew and Jordan Mackenzie replacing Dignan and Simpson respectively but the alterations failed to have the desired effect.

Sawers did go close with a good curling shot in the 79th minute yet Heriots piled on the pressure throughout the final quarter of an hour. Thankfully, Brodie did not have to make any saves of note during that period but Mr Ormiston added several minutes of stoppage time due to the water breaks that were pre-arranged midway through each half.

The final whistle eventually sounded to herald yet another St Andrews United clean sheet and victory, though the boys in black and white were not at their best on this occasion.