Six wins on the spin for Thornton Hibs

Thornton's Joe Kinninmonth takes on Archie Roue and Regan Graham.

Thornton Hibs ground out their sixth straight win with the hard-earned three points.

The result allowed them to ease into sixth equal spot in the league and as an added bonus they enjoyed their seventh clean sheet of the campaign.

Callum Doran, starting his first game between the sticks since the middle of November, showed no signs of ring-rustiness as he made fine saves to deny Craig Bell and Michael Robinson.

But the visitors, who made the long trip from the other side of the border for their first ever visit to Memorial Park, might feel that their captain, Regan Graham, ought to have done better when he raced clear only to shoot wide of the upright.

The Hibs had their chances too with Ben Rolland (twice) and Garry Thomson both coming close to breaking the deadlock before John Soutar tucked the ball away in the 42nd minute after Dean McMillan's effort had been blocked.

Despite both sides having chances in the second-half, the closest thing to a goal coming when Craig Colquhoun's effort smacked off the base of the upright, there was to be no more scoring mainly down to some sterling defending and goalkeeping.

GI Joinery Hibs' Man of the Match: Andrew Adam

Thornton Hibs: Doran, Masson, A.Drummond, Adam, Shanks, McMillan, Soutar, Coleman, Kinninmonth, Thomson, Rolland.

Subs: Robertson, McNeish, Daniel Meldrum, Darren Meldrum (T).

Tweedmouth Rangers: Angus, Baverstock, Dixon, Roue, C.Heath, Smith, Bell, Cummings, Robinson, Forster, Graham.

Subs: Campbell, J.Heath, Colquhoun, Gibson, Wilson.

Thornton are at Memorial park once again this weekend when they play host to Dalkeith Thistle.

Craig Gilbert’s side will be favourites to take the win having amassed almost double the amount of points that the Midlothian outfit have. They lost 3-0 to Kennoway Star Hearts on Saturday.