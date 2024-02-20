Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling announces live show at Fife theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man who headed up Sky Sports Soccer Saturday for over 30 years is bringing his ‘audience with’ show to the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on November 20.
It will be his first visit to the Kingdom since he was one of the VIP guests at the 2014 Raith Rovers Hall of Fame night at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, when he was joined on stage by colleague and former Celtic star Charlie Nicholas.
Stelling heads to the west Fife theatre later this year for an evening of anecdotes from across his career, and will be interviewed on stage by his Sky Colleague, Bianca Westwood. Some VIP ticket packages are also available fore the show which offer early entry,, a welcome drink on arrival, lanyard, meet and greet the star of the show and a photo with the stars of the show!