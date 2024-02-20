Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling announces live show at Fife theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man who headed up Sky Sports Soccer Saturday for over 30 years is bringing his ‘audience with’ show to the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on November 20.

It will be his first visit to the Kingdom since he was one of the VIP guests at the 2014 Raith Rovers Hall of Fame night at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, when he was joined on stage by colleague and former Celtic star Charlie Nicholas.

