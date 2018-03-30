Sloppy goals and lack of desire frustrates boss

Tayport will be looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s shock cup exit at the hands of Hermes when they travel to meet Dalkeith Thistle on league business.

Although ‘Port were without recent acquisitions Stewart McConnochie and Ryan Suttie, both of whom were cup-tied, Charlie King’s men should have had enough quality to win the cup game.

That they didn’t manage to do that was a source of great frustration for the boss.

“At the end of the day, the opposition fought more, looked fitter and had more desire,” said King post-match.

“Yet again, we conceded goals that were so poor.

“We knew we had to prepare for a battle, so it was a case of not taking touches, running off the ball and not with it.

“The pitch and opposition were not going to suit a passing game, but maybe I was asking our players to do things that they weren’t comfortable doing.”

As far as the gaffer is concerned, the Dalkeith game now becomes increasingly important and he remains convinced that his squad has the character to bounce back and mount a promotion challenge.

Midfielder Suttie should return to the starting line-up, while striker McConnochie may also feature.