Sludden grabs a goal on his return as Tayport return to league action with a 4-1 win

Paul Sludden was named Tayport's man of the match in what was his first match since returning to the club (Photo: Tayport FC)

The former Falkirk and East Fife striker, 32, scored the all-important goal on the hour mark to put Daryl McKenzie’s back into the lead, with match level at 1-1 at the time.

He rejoined the side earlier this month after coming back to Scotland from Japan.

Tayport started their first McBookie East Region Midlands League outing in over a month on fire, having a number of opportunities early on.

Sludden nearly scored in the opening minute, when he turned in the box and forced the away goalkeeper into a smart stop.

From the resulting corner, a low cross was cleared on the line by the Forfar backline.

In the 20th minute, an inch-perfect cross from Bradie Heggie found Kieran Sturrock in front of goal, but a last-ditch challenge stopped the forward from pulling the trigger.

Tayport finally got a deserved opener six minutes later when Craig Sturrock powerfully headed home from a corner kick.

However, despite their domination, they went in at the break level after Brett Hampton got on the end of a cut-back to get Forfar back into the match just before the break.

In the second half, the home side continued to play on the front foot and they went back in front in the 60th minute.

Returning striker Sludden slid the ball into the far corner after latching onto a through ball.

It was then three with 15 minutes to go when Rikki Gillespie caught the ball sweetly in the box to volley home.

Kieran Sturrock rounded off the scoring moments later with a neat finish in the six-yard box.

Tayport sit in ninth spot after the victory and now travel to Scone Thistle on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Ryan Paterson, Caleb Addo and Dominik Naglik have all departed the club. Boss McKenzie has boosted their squad, however, with the arrival of Aidan McKelvie on loan from league leaders Dundee North End.

