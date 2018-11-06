Smith hits hat-trick as Dundonald set the pace

Dundonald Bluebell 5 Dunipace 0

Dunipace had the wind advantage in the first half but it was Dundonald who took control and put the visitors under pressure.

A good cross from Walton gave Bluebell their first chance but the Dunipace goalkeeper saved Smith’s header.

Young midfielder Billy Rogerson should have put Dundonald in front when he found himself in space at the back post but with the goal at his mercy the ball hit his shin and went over the bar.

It was all Dundonald at this stage and it came as no surprise when Campbell gave them the lead just before half time.

Dundonald had a scare early in the second half when a long ball gave Dunipace a chance to draw level but Dundonald goalkeeper James Lennox pulled off a good save to keep his side in front.

The home supporters’ nerves were eased when Smith headed home from a corner to increase Dundonald’s lead.

Dunipace lost their belief after the second goal and when their ‘keeper failed to hold Campbell’s free kick Smith was on hand to slip the ball into the net for his second goal of the match.

The big striker got his hat-trick when Wedderburn’s goal bound header hit his knee on the way into the net.

Dundonald were in control at this stage and were unlucky not to go further ahead when McKenzie’s shot went just wide.

The midfielder didn’t have to wait long to get his name on the scoresheet when moments later he headed home from a corner.

This was good performance from Dundonald, in difficult conditions they kept the ball well and limited Dunipace to two chances.

Dundonald: Lennox, Durie, Wedderburn, Dunlop, Drummond, Walton, Wallace, McKenzie, Rogerson, Smith, Campbell. Subs: Forbes, Penman, Sibanda.

This Saturday Bluebell host Bo’ness United in the East of Scotland Cup second round.

Kick off 1.30 p.m.