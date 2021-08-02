Smith hits hat trick in Kirkcaldy & Dysart turnaround

Kirkcaldy defend from a Coldstream set piece.

The YM went into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Haddington in the midweek and at half time in the Borders another loss looked on the cards.

But a remarkable four-minute turn around in the second 45 saw Craig Ness’s side make the long journey home with a 4-2 win in the bag, including a hat trick for striker John Smith

Due to the suspension of keeper Robert Wilson, a trialist started between the sticks and new loan signings Tyler McKenzie and Jay Bridgeford, who joined from Kelty Hearts, were both on the bench.

Right from the start the hosts were causing problems for the YM defence who seemed to be at sixes and sevens after their long coach journey.

However after 10 minutes excellent inter play from Ireland and McGowan left Smith with a simple tap in for the opening goal.

The lead only lasted three minutes when the younger Briggs was not closed down, and he made the most of it with a super strike from 25 yards which went in off the bar.

The home team continued to press and it was no surprise that after a poor back pass allowed the other brother Briggs to nip in and put the home team 2-1 up.

The hosts certainly had chances to add to their score before half time, but thankfully mainly due to poor finishing, they stayed just the one goal in front.

Whatever Manager Ness said at break certainly had a effect as within ten minutes the YM had a two goal lead.

The equaliser came from a header from Lewis Ross at the back post from a corner.

Right from the kick off the visitors gained possession and substitute McKenzie put through Smith for a cool finish for number three.

The fourth and last goal on the 55th minute gave Smith his hat trick, again with McGowan laying on the final pass.

There were no more goals but the visitors were in control and could – and should – have added to their total.