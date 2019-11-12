Smith nets four as Dundonald Bluebell go on second half rampage

Dundonald Bluebell 6 Newtongrange Star 1

After last week’s defeat by Camelon, and back on home turf, Dundonald were looking to eliminate the mistakes and take any chances that came their way against Newtongrange.

The first half was an open affair with both teams looking to get the all-important first goal.

Dundonald had more of the possession but the visitors always looked dangerous on the break.

Rogerson had the first chance of the match for Dundonald, but his shot from the edge of the box rebounded off the bar.

Newtongrange then went on the attack and some good play down the left allowed their player the opportunity to make his way along the box but his shot was well saved by Lennox in the Dundonald goal.

With half time approaching Newtongrange 'keeper Mack failed to hold a corner kick and Calum Smith was on hand to fire the ball into the net and give his team the lead.

The next goal was going to go a long way towards deciding the winners and it was Dundonald who increased their lead after the break when after some good build up play Smith got his second goal of match.

The big striker didn’t have to wait long for his next goal when he headed home from close range to complete the hat-trick.

Newtongrange looked a beaten team at this point and it was now just a case of how many Dundonald were going score.

Ness got goal number four before Smith scored again to make it five.

The pick of the goals was number six as Chris Gay picked the ball up midway inside the visitor’s half and waltzed past two player before firing the ball into the corner of the net.

Just before the end Newtongrange got a consolation goal when Dundonald tried to clear the ball from their box.

A good three points and a fine performance before next week's Fife derby with Hill of Beath.