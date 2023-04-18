'Some of our play was outstanding' - East Fife boss Greig McDonald hails team after 8-0 win

East Fife manager Greig McDonald (Photo: Alan Murray)

That home win on Saturday, which was the biggest at ever at Bayview, sent the Fifers back into the promotion play-off positions heading into the final three matches of the league season.

“We’ve had a really good day at the office,” McDonald told EFTV post-match. “The boys were clinical, professional and they played with a tempo and quickness all game long. We created so many changes and it was nice for one that we stuck them away too.

“Credit to the guys for doing that. I feel for Jamie (Hamill) at Stranraer because I have been in that position myself and it isn’t nice. His players didn’t have a good day at the office but I can’t take anything away from my guys.

(Pic: Kenny Mackay)

“Some of our play was outstanding and Stranraer have been tough opponents for us this season, they had taken seven points from us going into this one and I think our guys were really up for it beforehand.

“We will enjoy our night but we come back into training focused to prepare for Dumbarton this weekend. Their red card on the stroke of half time looked soft and for once we did get a couple of breaks.

“The guys that we brought on all showed that they are fighting for a place in the team too and they put in a big effort in a match that could have easily been one that passed them by despite the scoreline.”

Next up for East Fife is a trip to second-placed Dumbarton, who themselves will be looking to build on an important win after their 2-0 triumph away to Bonnyrigg Rose over the weekend.

McDonald admits travelling to the Sons to play on their weather-beaten surface “ won’t suit his team”.

“It will be a really tough game on a difficult pitch,” he said. “It will be completely different to this on and the league is still so tight. They got back to winning ways in Bonnyrigg and that is a tough place to go.

