Spanish star Paquito set for return to Fife for Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paquito played 112 games with the Stark’s Park club after his move to Scotland from La Liga. He was also assistant to Antonio Calderon in the dramatic 2003 promotion season, and was always a hugely popular figure with fans.

Paquito is flying over from Gran Canaria for the show at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 20 - the first one to be staged since the pandemic. The last remaining seats are available via the Home of Hopcroft in the east end of the High Street, Kirkcaldy, or online at http://bit.ly/rrfchof

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad