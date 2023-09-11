News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Spanish star Paquito set for return to Fife for Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame

The first on stage guest for this year’s Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame has been announced - and he is flying in specially for the show.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paquito played 112 games with the Stark’s Park club after his move to Scotland from La Liga. He was also assistant to Antonio Calderon in the dramatic 2003 promotion season, and was always a hugely popular figure with fans.

Paquito is flying over from Gran Canaria for the show at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 20 - the first one to be staged since the pandemic. The last remaining seats are available via the Home of Hopcroft in the east end of the High Street, Kirkcaldy, or online at http://bit.ly/rrfchof

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The night will feature VIP guests as well as a host of inductions into the Hall of Fame including legends Danny Lennon, Jason Thomson and Tommy Hislop, with more to be revealed. The show is regarded as one of the best of its kind in Scotland, and has played to full houses every year. Guests have included Harry Redknapp, Paul Merson, Gordon Strachan, Graeme Souness and Jeff Stelling.

Related topics:FifeScotlandStark's Park