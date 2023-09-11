Spanish star Paquito set for return to Fife for Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame
Paquito played 112 games with the Stark’s Park club after his move to Scotland from La Liga. He was also assistant to Antonio Calderon in the dramatic 2003 promotion season, and was always a hugely popular figure with fans.
Paquito is flying over from Gran Canaria for the show at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday, November 20 - the first one to be staged since the pandemic. The last remaining seats are available via the Home of Hopcroft in the east end of the High Street, Kirkcaldy, or online at http://bit.ly/rrfchof
The night will feature VIP guests as well as a host of inductions into the Hall of Fame including legends Danny Lennon, Jason Thomson and Tommy Hislop, with more to be revealed. The show is regarded as one of the best of its kind in Scotland, and has played to full houses every year. Guests have included Harry Redknapp, Paul Merson, Gordon Strachan, Graeme Souness and Jeff Stelling.