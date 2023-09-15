News you can trust since 1871
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Raith Rovers handed home tie against Montrose in fourth round

Raith Rovers will face League One opposition in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
By Ben Kearney
Published 15th Sep 2023, 01:42 BST- 1 min read
The SPFL Trust Trophy at Stark's Park (Photo: SNS Group)The SPFL Trust Trophy at Stark's Park (Photo: SNS Group)
The SPFL Trust Trophy at Stark's Park (Photo: SNS Group)

The Stark’s Park side were handed a home tie against Montrose during Thursday afternoon’s draw held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Ian Murray’s team cruised into this round after defeating Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville 3-0 at home last Saturday.

Last season, the Kirkcaldy club were beaten finalists in Falkirk, losing out to Hamilton Accies 1-0 on the day.

Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 14, with matches subject to television selections.

The full draw is as follows:

Raith Rovers v Montrose

East Kilbride v Hamilton Accies

Falkirk v Queen's Park

Alloa Athletic/Rangers B v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v Arbroath

Morton v Kelty Hearts

The New Saints v East Fife

Peterhead v Dundee United

