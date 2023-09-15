SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Raith Rovers handed home tie against Montrose in fourth round

The SPFL Trust Trophy at Stark's Park (Photo: SNS Group)

The Stark’s Park side were handed a home tie against Montrose during Thursday afternoon’s draw held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Ian Murray’s team cruised into this round after defeating Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville 3-0 at home last Saturday.

Last season, the Kirkcaldy club were beaten finalists in Falkirk, losing out to Hamilton Accies 1-0 on the day.

Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 14, with matches subject to television selections.

The full draw is as follows:

Raith Rovers v Montrose

East Kilbride v Hamilton Accies

Falkirk v Queen's Park

Alloa Athletic/Rangers B v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v Arbroath

Morton v Kelty Hearts

The New Saints v East Fife