The Stark’s Park side were handed a home tie against Montrose during Thursday afternoon’s draw held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Ian Murray’s team cruised into this round after defeating Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville 3-0 at home last Saturday. Last season, the Kirkcaldy club were beaten finalists in Falkirk, losing out to Hamilton Accies 1-0 on the day.

Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 14, with matches subject to television selections.

The SPFL Trust Trophy at Stark's Park (Photo: SNS Group)