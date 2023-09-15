SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Raith Rovers handed home tie in fourth round
The Stark’s Park side were handed a home tie against Montrose during Thursday afternoon’s draw held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
Ian Murray’s team cruised into this round after defeating Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville 3-0 at home last Saturday. Last season, the Kirkcaldy club were beaten finalists in Falkirk, losing out to Hamilton Accies 1-0 on the day.
Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 14, with matches subject to television selections.
The full draw is as follows: Raith Rovers v Montrose; East Kilbride v Hamilton Accies; Falkirk v Queen's Park; Alloa Athletic/Rangers B v Airdrieonians; Queen of the South v Arbroath; Morton v Kelty Hearts; The New Saints v East Fife; Peterhead v Dundee United