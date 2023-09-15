News you can trust since 1871
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Raith Rovers handed home tie in fourth round

Raith Rovers will face League One opposition in the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.
By Ben Kearney
Published 15th Sep 2023, 01:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 08:11 BST
The Stark’s Park side were handed a home tie against Montrose during Thursday afternoon’s draw held at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Ian Murray’s team cruised into this round after defeating Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville 3-0 at home last Saturday. Last season, the Kirkcaldy club were beaten finalists in Falkirk, losing out to Hamilton Accies 1-0 on the day.

Fourth round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 14, with matches subject to television selections.

The SPFL Trust Trophy at Stark's Park (Photo: SNS Group)The SPFL Trust Trophy at Stark's Park (Photo: SNS Group)
The SPFL Trust Trophy at Stark's Park (Photo: SNS Group)
The full draw is as follows: Raith Rovers v Montrose; East Kilbride v Hamilton Accies; Falkirk v Queen's Park; Alloa Athletic/Rangers B v Airdrieonians; Queen of the South v Arbroath; Morton v Kelty Hearts; The New Saints v East Fife; Peterhead v Dundee United

