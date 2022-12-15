SPFL Trust Trophy: Keeper Andy McNeil the hero in Raith’s shoot-out cup success over Greenock Morton

Morton's Alexander King celebrates his free kick that put the Ton ahead

After a 1-1 draw at Stark’s Park, the stopper, who is on a modern apprentice contract with the club, made sure Ian Murray’s side would stay holders of the competition until at least the new year – saving Alexander King and Liam Grimshaw’s efforts.

On the day, the away side took the lead just after the break with midfielder King opening the scoring with a wonderful driven free-kick from range.

Raith then levelled on the hour mark when a pinpoint cross from Aidan Connolly was headed home by Lewis Vaughan.

Morton's Jaze Kabia looks to take control of the ball

That accurate effort marked the striker’s first goal since returning to first team action from his horrific run of consecutive ACL injuries.

Speaking after the match, boss Ian Murray said: “We are really happy to be in the next round. Morton are a side that are very difficult to play against and they make the game stuffy. Their league form shows that what they do works well.

"Listen, for their goal it was never a free-kick and the referee has made a mistake. That can happen. There isn’t anything you can do about that. It was a heck of a hit from the boy and it was driven well, but we’ll still look at things. Our wall set-up can be looked at.

"For our goal Lewis came in at the perfect time. Aidan Connelly can really use his right foot well and he finally did that on Saturday. He knows teams won’t let him go on his left because of what he has done recently with it.

Raith Rovers' stars celebrate after winning on penalties against Greenock Morton in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round (Pics by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

“Lewis is really good in the air and actually not taking anything away from Andy McNeil, my overriding joy from the game was seeing him score a goal at Stark’s Park again.

"We didn’t know if that would ever happen again at one point and that along with being in the hat for the next round is my two main thoughts right now.”

On his keeper’s match-winning performance, Murray added: “We prepared him for the game using the friendly on Thursday at Hibs as a bit of preparation and it served him well.

"On Saturday he was confident and he made some really good saves, while being good with the ball at his feet too. He had a couple of kick-outs that were a bit iffy but that is just picking at things.

Sam Stanton leaps high to try and bring down a lofted pass forward

"Since the start of the summer, he has worked so hard to get this chance and he deserved it. A lot of players could look to him for the way he conducts himself.

"Listen, it is different for goalkeepers in terms of getting real minutes on the pitch compared to outfield players.

"They normally get maybe 10/15 minutes but that doesn’t happen with a goalkeeper, so it was a massive thing for him to play.

"He is lucky to have such a great coach in Robbie Thomson and of course Jamie McDonald helping him out too.”

Lewis Vaughan levelled the scoring with an accurate header

Raith next face Arbroath at home on Saturday in the league. In the next round of the cup, they’ll face Queen’s Park away from home in January.

Tom Lang celebrates with shoot-out star stopper Andy McNeil