But thoughts of a possible semi-final showdown against Dunfermline Athletic will have to be put on hold while they focus on their quarter-final opponents, Queens Park.

The sides were paired together when the draws for the last eight and last four were made at Hampden Park this afternoon.

Rovers will travel to play the Spiders on January 10 or 11 - the date will be confirmed in due course.

Pic: Michael Gillen

But if they win, then they could face the Pars provided their west Fife rivals dispense of Dundee in their last eight match.

The full quarter-final draw was: Queen's Park v Raith Rovers; Hamilton Academical v Clyde; Dundee v Dunfermline Athletic; Queen of the South v Kelty Hearts.

