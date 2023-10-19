SPFL Trust Trophy: Repeat of last year's final on cards as quarter-final and semi-final path is revealed
John Rankin’s men came out on top back in March, winning the final 1-0 at the Falkirk Stadium, with ex-Raith player Reghan Tumilty netting the winning goal.
Raith secured their spot in the final eight after a 3-1 win over Montrose at Stark’s Park last Saturday, and they will be hoping to get their revenge this time around next month.
The tie is due to be played on the weekend of Saturday, November 18, subject to TV selections.
If Ian Murray’s side make it through – then they would take on the winners of Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie in early February.
Full draw
Quarter-final:
Falkirk v Dundee United
Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie
Hamilton v Raith Rovers
TNS v Arbroath
Semi-final:
Falkirk/Dundee United v TNS/Arbroath
Hamilton/Raith Rovers v Morton Rangers B/Airdrie