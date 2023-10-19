News you can trust since 1871
SPFL Trust Trophy: Repeat of last year's final on cards as quarter-final and semi-final path is revealed

There will be a repeat of last year’s final in the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy after Raith Rovers were handed an away trip to Hamilton Accies on Thursday afternoon at Hampden Park.
By Ben Kearney
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and Hamilton Accies boss John Rankin (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and Hamilton Accies boss John Rankin (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and Hamilton Accies boss John Rankin (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

John Rankin’s men came out on top back in March, winning the final 1-0 at the Falkirk Stadium, with ex-Raith player Reghan Tumilty netting the winning goal.

Raith secured their spot in the final eight after a 3-1 win over Montrose at Stark’s Park last Saturday, and they will be hoping to get their revenge this time around next month.

The tie is due to be played on the weekend of Saturday, November 18, subject to TV selections.

If Ian Murray’s side make it through – then they would take on the winners of Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie in early February.

Full draw

Quarter-final:

Falkirk v Dundee United

Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie

Hamilton v Raith Rovers

TNS v Arbroath

Semi-final:

Falkirk/Dundee United v TNS/Arbroath

Hamilton/Raith Rovers v Morton Rangers B/Airdrie

