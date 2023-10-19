SPFL Trust Trophy: Repeat of last year's final on cards as quarter-final and semi-final path is revealed

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray and Hamilton Accies boss John Rankin (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

John Rankin’s men came out on top back in March, winning the final 1-0 at the Falkirk Stadium, with ex-Raith player Reghan Tumilty netting the winning goal.

Raith secured their spot in the final eight after a 3-1 win over Montrose at Stark’s Park last Saturday, and they will be hoping to get their revenge this time around next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tie is due to be played on the weekend of Saturday, November 18, subject to TV selections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Ian Murray’s side make it through – then they would take on the winners of Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie in early February.

Full draw

Quarter-final:

Falkirk v Dundee United

Morton v Rangers B/Airdrie

Hamilton v Raith Rovers

TNS v Arbroath

Semi-final:

Falkirk/Dundee United v TNS/Arbroath