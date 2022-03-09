SPL Trust Trophy: Win the chance to present cup to Raith Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus

John McGlynn and Kyle Benedictus with the SPFL Trust Trophy (Pic: © Craig Watson)

Nominations are now open for a fan who has gone the extra mile, supported their community, made a real difference to others, or perhaps gone through a tough time.

A panel from the SPFL Trust will then decide on a winner for both Raith Rovers and their opponents Queen of the South.

The supporter - and three of their friends or family - will be treated to a special day out at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie.

Aaron Arnott scores the winning goal in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. (Pic: © Craig Watson)

They will win VIP hospitality for four people, a behind the scenes pre-match tour, a signed match-worn shirt, a collection of digital images from the day and, best of all, they will present the trophy to their team – if they win!

The Trust will also pick welcome a runner up for each club who will win all the aforementioned prizes and the chance to present the official Player of the Match Award at full-time.

SPFL Trust CEO Nicky Reid, said: “We were determined to create a community focused SPFL Trust Trophy Final 2022, and as such there's no better way of demonstrating this by providing one deserving supporter the opportunity to create a memory that will last forever.

"Over the last two years, so many people have given so much in this pandemic fight, with clubs like Raith Rovers and Queen of the South playing their part in supporting the most vulnerable people in their communities.

"Therefore it feels absolutely right that someone who has done their bit enjoys what will be a truly special moment."