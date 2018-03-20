Sport Nostalgia: Raith Rovers 1, Rangers 1, Scottish Cup 1989

Raith Rovers welcomed Glasgow giants Rangers to Stark’s Park for a Scottish Cup 3rd round tie in January 1989.

Division One Rovers put up a gallant performance in front of a huge crowd of 10,500 and harboured thoughts of a cup upset when Gordon Dalziel headed them in front in the second half.

However, Ian Ferguson rifled in an equaliser for the Ibrox club to take the tie to a replay, which Rangers won 3-0.

Rangers would go on to lose in the cup final to Celtic, but did win the Premier League that season, while Rovers finished seventh in Division One.

