Sports Nostalgia: 2008 - Raith Rovers talented youngsters win SFL Youth Cup

Our sporting memories features recalls the day Raith Rovers under-19s produced a stunning performance to win the SFL Youth Trophy. This was Matthew Elder’s match report

Raith Rovers Under 19s dug deep to win the SFL Youth Cup final, beating Stenhousemuir 3-1 at Stark’s Park.

Raith Rovers Under 19s win the SFL Youth Cup in 2008 - John Halley (front) celebrates his goal in 3-1 win over Stenhousemuir (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Outplayed by Stenhousemuir, Raith on the battle in terms of hearts and minds, They made some telling moves of their own and scored three terrific goals – two of which were among the best seen at the ground all season.

They won thanks to a resolute approach that meant, unlike the first team’s attempts in the play-offs, they wouldn’t be beaten by themselves.

There was strength of character right through the team that ensured Stenhousemuir had to work for anything they got.

The two centre halves were turned this way and that by Stenny’s tricky forwards and won the battle. The whole back four and goalkeeper were heroes.

Raith Rovers Under 19s win the SFL Youth Cup in 2008 - Lee Bryce pictured scoring in the 3-1 win over Stenhousemuir (Pic: Fife Free Press)

You may also be interested in:

SPFL announce key dates for 2019-20 season

In Pictures, Raith Rovers Ramsdens Cup triumph

Raith players letting team down

And Rovers had something their opponents lacked – two natural finishers up front

Lee Bryce and John Halley only had one chance each, and they each scored

Bryce was a stand out - and not just because of his flashy whit boots. The power, pace and eye for goal the 18-year old was equally dazzling.

If he can work on his build up play, he is capable of becoming the most exciting home grown talent since the days of Stevie Crawford, Jason Dair and Colin Cameron.

Bryce had barely touched the ball due to poor service in the early stages of Sunday’s game when he exploded into life with a stunning opening goal.,

On the 20 minute mark, he picked up the ball in his own half after a Stenhousemuir corner had been successfully cleared.

Without many options, he put his head down and drove forward, knocking the ball past an advancing defender and winning the chase. His pace took him all the way to the opposition box, where he still faced a goalkeeper who narrowed all the angles. Bryce finished with aplomb, stabbing the ball just inside the far post.

A stunning goal at any level of football, and one that would have alerted any scouts in the stands to his talents. Message to McGlynn -if you haven’t already done so, get this lad signed

Thereafter, most of Rovers best work was done in their own half as Stenhousemuir pressed for an equaliser.

Their hopes seemed to die After 54 minutes centre half was given a second yellow card and subsequent red for a foul on Bryce

However, by the hour they were level as Robert Love fired past Amos

With the wind in their sails, Stenny started to look like a team with the extra man, but Rovers dug deep to get back in front with 20 minutes remaining.,

A cross was cleared as far as Thomas Graham 30 yards out,who clipped a teasing ball back into the danger area that striker John Halley nodded over the advancing goalkeeper.

Amos came to Rovers’ rescue with eight minutes left to play with a stunning one-handed save to deny Love.

When Graham was hacked down, the referee had no option but to dismiss Gary Thom. Even if Mark Wheatley hadn’t curled the resultant free kick into the top corner of the net, it would have been difficult to imagine Stenhousemuir rescuing the final in injury time with just nine men.

Raith Rovers: Amos, Pirret, Adamson, Darling (Beveridge S74), Wedderburn, Main, Whatley, Graham, Halley (Mackie S87), Bryce, Thomson (Woods S83). Not used: Aitken, Reid.

There was a postscript to the final.

Two days later four players were released - David Woods (17) midfielder who came off the bench; John Halley (19) striker, Jason Darling (18), midfielder and team captain, and Martyn Pirret (18) right back