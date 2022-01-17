Spot kick seals the points for Kirkcaldy & Dysart

Kirkcaldy's goal scorer Ryan McEwan

Both teams are aiming for a top seven finish this season, however unlike the YM their Fife rivals have been on a poor run in recent weeks, and also had a change in their management set up as well.

The match started in a very cagey fashion with both teams looking to take a grip in the midfield without much success, however in the eighth minute Kirkcaldy took the lead.

After a shot from ex-KSH player Ricki Cooper was handled in the box, up stepped McEwan who, for the second successive week, confidently placed his kick into the corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there Kirkcaldy swamped forward and should have doubled their lead and more, as both John Smith and Chris Ireland were denied by the KSH keeper with two great saves.

On the visitors’ first real attack home keeper Gear had to race out of his box to clear the danger, however his clash with the forward was deemed dangerous and he was booked - the first of many cards by the referee.

Kennoway did come into the game, however, despite some pressure, the home keeper didn’t have to make any saves, with both the impressive McEwan and Scott Warrender dealing with everything that came their way.

The best chance of the half for the visitors came following a corner in the 34th minute, but it was headed over when it looked easier to score.

In the last ten minutes of the half the YM got back into gear with Cooper dictating the play, but they continued to waste numerous clear chances along with another two excellent saves from the visitors’ keeper.

The home team were nearly made to pay for these misses when keeper Gear did well to tip over a dangerous header just before halftime.

The half finished with K&D leading by one goal, but the game should have been out of reach of the visitors by then.

The second half started with the visitors looking to get back into the match and keeper Gear did well to stop the equaliser with a fine one-on-one challenge.

The home team continued to struggle to get into the game, however in the 54th minute the referee issued the first of his red cards.

In what looked like a minor incident the referee sent off both the visitors’ number seven and the home linesman, much to the annoyance of both.

From this point onwards it was one way traffic towards the KSH keeper but the YM continued to miss chances, and in fairness to the visitors they were battling hard to stay in the match.

In the 65th minute Manager Craig Ness made his first substitution with Kieran Johnston coming on for Cooper in a straight swap in midfield.

Both Ireland and Jay Bridgeford were struggling to get their scoring boots on with two more missed chances, and another excellent save from Smith.

As the game came to a close Bridgeford just failed to put the finishing touch to a dangerous cross from McGowan after a fine move.

The next red card, this time for the home team, came on the 90th minute, and again from a minor incident ending up with two yellow cards for Tyler McKenzie.

With the referee adding eight extra minutes the home team continued to try and add to their single goal, but continued to miss two further gilt edge chances through Smith and Logan Bexfield.

The game finished with another three points for the YM, however credit must go to KSH and particularly their keeper, who battled throughout the 90 minutes.

Sometime you win games and it’s not pretty, this was one of them for Kirkcaldy, however for a second week in succession they have continued to struggle to convert the many chances they are creating.