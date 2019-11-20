St Andrews 4-0 Burntisland

St Andrews United maintained their recent good form and ruthlessness in front of goal as they swept aside Shippy.

Andy Brown’s side have been in pretty ruthless form of late and went into the encounter with a spring on their step.

But it was Shippy who started brightest, a decent effort drifting narrowly wide with barely 10 minutes on the clock.

United responded well and began to take control with some good passing down the pitch’s slope.

Dylan Honeyman, in particular, started to dominate but it was Ross Cunningham who opened the scoring with 12 minutes played.

He picked up the ball deep inside the Shipyard half and stunned the visiting goalkeeper Michael Gibb with a terrific left foot shot.

Saints had a penalty shout waved away just a couple of minutes later when Owen Andrew appeared to have been bundled over inside the Burntisland box.

But Brown’s side didn’t have to wait too much longer to notch another.

An excellent corner was met by Honeyman who headed well past Gibb.

The game was put to bed before half time when the home side notched number three.

Kyle Wilson this time did the damage.

To their credit Shipyard responded well after the break and had a go at their hosts.

Sadly for them they found Doig and Oliver Fleming in a mean mood at the back for St Andrews.

Wilson almost netted again shortly after the hour mark when he scampered clear on the Shipyard goal only to fire high and wide.

Saints had to wait until four minutes before full-time to get the fourth goal and finally kill the game off.

Shaw’s goal kick was missed by the visiting defenders and Wilson took full advantage, closing in on Gibb and this time finding the back of the net.

Saints: Shaw, Macaulay, Rendall (Penman72), O Fleming, Doig, Mcinnes, Honeyman, M Fleming, Wilson, Andrew, (Blaney72), R Cunningham.

Subs: Falconer, C Fleming, Grady, S Cunningham, Curtis.