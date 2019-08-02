St Andrews are ‘different class’ against students

St Andrews United 3, Heriot-Watt University 0

The visitors, playing down the slope, looked good during first 10 minutes, with accurate passing.

But, in the final area, they failed to get the chances which might have given them an early lead.

Saints began to settle and shut Heriot down a bit, with tackles and interception of passes.

Latest signing Owen Andrew, and Dylan Honeyman, were causing problems for Heriot’s defence, with breaks through the middle and up the right.

In 14 minutes, McInnes had a chip go just over. Dylan broke again in 22 minutes but his cross was too long.

Shortly after, a run by Honeyman saw him apparently fouled and brought down in the area but referee Redpath gave no penalty and booked Dylan for his efforts.

McInnes had a shot on target blocked away by a Heriot defender.

Saints midfielder King had a go in 29 minutes but didn’t get good contact.

Saints were now very much in charge and, in 34 minutes, they opened the scoring when Ollie Fleming was available to hit a good cross from the left by Andrew into the back of the net.

Two minutes from half time, McInnes broke again into the area, was fouled and brought down. The resultant penalty, taken by McInnes, was blocked by Heriot keeper Callum Reid.

After a further clearance by a defender, it broke out to Saints’ right and was met by Honeyman who hit an excellent shot from a narrow angle into the corner of the net.

There was a scare for Saints early in the second half with a short pass back but it was cleared away down the slope.

Saints continued to dominate and, in 57 minutes, a good corner from McInnes saw their total go to three, with Ollie Fleming firing his second counter into the net.

A free kick from King was hit perfectly to the far top corner but ‘keeper Reid had it covered and held it well.

Substitute Quinn had a clear run goalwards in 67 minutes and fired a good shot towards the target. But, once again, Reid was in position to palm it down. A Saints low cross in 74 minutes, from the right, was met at the far post by substitute Falconer.

The support anticipated another goal but, somehow he failed to keep it down and it rose high over the bar.

Another shot from Quinn a minute later was saved again by Heriot ‘keeper Reid.

Probably the best chance of the game for the visitors occurred with four minutes to go when an excellent low cross in front of goal passed by everybody, with no takers.

Saints: Mathew Curtis, Drew Fleming, Keir Macaulay, Oliver Fleming, Nathan Doig, Ryan McInnes, Dylan Honeyman, (Stephen Stark 72), Jack Blaney, Owen Andrew (Paul Quinn 67), Charlie King, Ross Cunningham, (Daryl Falconer 72). Subs: Craig Fleming, Jake Grady, Scot Cunningham, Joshua Fital.