St Andrews boss knows his side is capable of better

Craig Morrison was left frustrated by Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Thornton, saying he knows his side isn’t showing its full potential

Despite the 3-0 loss, Morrison wasn’t too harsh on his side, saying the margin of Thornton’s win wasn’t a fair reflection on the game.

But all the same, the Barnetts Park boss reckons his Saints still aren’t showing their true worth yet.

He said: “It was a frustrating day for us and being honest Thornton deserved it although I think 3-0 flattered them a bit.

“We set standards in the Tayport game before but didn’t get anywhere near them.

“They scored after a neat 1-2 on the edge of the 18 yard box so we went in 1-0 down at half-time.

“But I thought if we had the right approach in the second half there was a chance to get back into the game.

“Again, though, we didn’t reach the levels we needed to and they scored another thanks to a really wicked deflection and then get their third when our shape had gone towards the end.

“We’ve had a chat and I’ve just asked for a bit more desire from them at times.

“We had a chance to go second and that was a massive incentive.

“I feel that these players are more than capable of challenging and that’s a box I’ve ticked in my mind, that I have a squad to compete.”

Morrison has urged St Andrews to put the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat behind them when they host Dunbar on Saturday.

Despite the 3-0 loss, United still sit fourth in the East Region Premier League and will host a Dunbar side some way behind in 12th.

Morrison said: “We’ll go into the game targeting three points like we always do.

“Dunbar have come off the back of a 4-0 win in the cup and followed that up with a 2-0 win at Blackburn on Saturday.

“But the focus needs to be on ourselves.

“We’ve set our targets to be in the top four and are on track to do that.”