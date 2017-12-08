Search

St Andrews boss knows his side is capable of better

Scott Mayne clears his lines as Thornton threaten at the weekend. Picture by George Wallace.
Craig Morrison was left frustrated by Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Thornton, saying he knows his side isn’t showing its full potential

Despite the 3-0 loss, Morrison wasn’t too harsh on his side, saying the margin of Thornton’s win wasn’t a fair reflection on the game.

But all the same, the Barnetts Park boss reckons his Saints still aren’t showing their true worth yet.

He said: “It was a frustrating day for us and being honest Thornton deserved it although I think 3-0 flattered them a bit.

“We set standards in the Tayport game before but didn’t get anywhere near them.

“They scored after a neat 1-2 on the edge of the 18 yard box so we went in 1-0 down at half-time.

“But I thought if we had the right approach in the second half there was a chance to get back into the game.

“Again, though, we didn’t reach the levels we needed to and they scored another thanks to a really wicked deflection and then get their third when our shape had gone towards the end.

“We’ve had a chat and I’ve just asked for a bit more desire from them at times.

“We had a chance to go second and that was a massive incentive.

“I feel that these players are more than capable of challenging and that’s a box I’ve ticked in my mind, that I have a squad to compete.”

Morrison has urged St Andrews to put the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat behind them when they host Dunbar on Saturday.

Despite the 3-0 loss, United still sit fourth in the East Region Premier League and will host a Dunbar side some way behind in 12th.

Morrison said: “We’ll go into the game targeting three points like we always do.

“Dunbar have come off the back of a 4-0 win in the cup and followed that up with a 2-0 win at Blackburn on Saturday.

“But the focus needs to be on ourselves.

“We’ve set our targets to be in the top four and are on track to do that.”