St Andrews Colts 0-8 Fife Thistle

Midweek had seen Thistle travel to face Falkland in the league where an impressive second half performance saw them run out 7-2 winners with goals from Jukes (2), Watt (3), Barrie and Moir doing the damage to set them up for their first derby against newly formed St Andrews Colts Amateurs at Cockshaugh Park.

Thistle took the lead when a Donald corner was met by the unmarked Spence who headed home at the back post.

Watt made it 2-0 before the home side came close to pulling a goal back within a minute of the restart when Kirk had to be alert to tip away a dipping Wood free kick.

The introduction of Provan for Barrie in 50 minutes gave Thistle fresh impetus and just two minutes after his introduction the substitute turned Reid inside out before cutting the ball across to Watt who curled an effort into the bottom corner.

The same two players combined to make it 4-0 minutes later this time Watt turning provider.

Provan made it 5-0 before the same man converted a penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Thistle made it 7-0 when a corner from Low was dummied by Jukes with Provan applying the finish for his fourth goal of the day.

Thistle rounded off the scoring in the final minute through Jukes

LM Joinery Man of the Match – Michael Badu.

Fife Thistle – Kirk, Walker, Badu, Spence, McLuckie, Walker (Carson 59), Donald (Smith 73), Simpson (Low 59), Jukes, Barrie (Provan 50), Watt (Munro 63)

St Andrews – Denyer, Downie, Reid, Thaw, Gorgon, Wood, Gorgon, Todd, Beech, Smith, Mackie.

Subs – Bissett, McManus, Reid, Peattie, McFayden.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle are on Scottish Cup duty when the travel to face KofFAFA Premier League side Kirkcaldy YM in the first round with a 2pm kick off at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy whilst St. Andrews Colts also face a fellow KofFAFA side Greig Park Rangers away in the same competition.