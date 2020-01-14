St Andrews Colts 3-3 Fife Thistle

Fife Thistle travelled to face local rivals St Andrews in a league match with the home side keen to avenge an 8-0 thumping earlier in the season.

Thistle started brightly and took an early lead in the eighth minute when Michael Badu headed home.

After grabbing his first of the campaign Badu did not have to wait long for his second when the defender got on the end of a Mason corner.

Despite trailing it was the home side who were beginning to look the better side as the half progressed with former Thistle man Riki Smith pulling the strings and they deservedly pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute through Joe Roberts.

Just six minutes from half time St Andrews were awarded a spot kick after Donald accidently handled inside the box. Smith stepped up to take the spot kick only to be denied by a good save from Gavin Henderson however the midfielder followed his effort in and managed to prod the rebound home to level the tie.

After 55 minutes St Andrews took the lead through an excellent move which ended with Roberts stealing in behind McLuckie before cutting the ball across the face of goal to another former Thistle man Sy Beech who showed his usual composure in front of goal.

With time running out Thistle were reduced to 10 men when Sam Walker received a second booking.

In the first minute of stoppage time Thistle grabbed the equaliser through Rab Watt.

Commercial Arms MoM–Sam Walker.

St Andrews: McManus, Todd, Scott, Thaw, McLaren, Smith, Roberts, Thaw (Capt), Beech,Woolhead, Rough.

Subs: Peattie, Hunter, Mackie, Reid, Wood

Thistle: Henderson, McLuckie (Capt), Crawford (Provan 46), Donald, Badu, Cameron, Walker, Mason (Smith 63), Watt, Barrie (Moir 57), Barnes.

Subs: Anderson, Malone.

On Saturday Thistle have no fixture whilst St Andrews face Balgonie Scotia.