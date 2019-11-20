St Andrews Colts 4-3 Kinross

St Andrews Colts Amateurs welcomed Kinross to Cockshaugh Park.

Despite wet and cold conditions making life tough for both sides, the game got off to an entertaining start.

It was the visitors Kinross who took the lead after some sloppy defending from St Andrews when well timed run and header from the Kinross striker wasn’t picked up by the home side.

But the local amateur side responded well and St Andrews were level less than five minutes later with a good finish from Sam Woolhead.

St Andrews looked to be getting on top in the game when, against the run of play, a chance out the blue from the Kinross centre midfielder caught Denyer out and the ball sailed over his head into the roof of the net.

Again the Colts had to respond, and did.

They were back level midway through the first half when a good through ball from Thaw set up Woolhead who beat his man and played a great ball to the back post where Simon Beech rose above his marker to head home and make it 2-2.

St Andrews again fell behind, though, and went 3-2 down on the stroke of half time when a long range effort took everyone by surprise after an initial good save from Denyer.

St Andrews needed to buck up their play in the second half and that’s exactly what they did.

Keeping the ball a lot better and playing some great stuff, it was teenage winger Connor Ashton who came on to equalise with a low left footed shot from the edge of the box.

He wasn’t finished there, though, and with 10 minutes to go he popped up with the winner.

After a great cross and knock down by Docherty, Ashton hit a superb half volley and he made no mistake.

The game finished 4-3 to the Amateurs.

A club spokesman said: “It was a great second half performance from St Andrews who made sure the three points were staying at Cockshaugh.”

St Andrews Colts: Denyer, Scott, Smith (Millar 35), Reid, Peattie, Gorgon (McLearn 70), Thaw, Mackie (Docherty 65), Roberts (Ashton70), Beech, Woolhead.

Tommy Falls Painter and Decorators man of the match was James Peattie.

On Saturday the Colts Amateurs are away in the Fife Cup to local rivals Cupar Hearts with a 1.30pm kick off at Duffus Park, Cupar.