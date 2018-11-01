St Andrews flying in training and ready for Blackburn visit

St Andrews United manager Andy Brown is backing his side to bounce back to winning ways this weekend when they host Blackburn United.

Brown says his players have surprised even himself with their attitude and desire in training since last weekend’s 2-0 defeat away to Heriot Watt.

A victory this weekend will see United leapfrog their visitors in the East Region Conference C and they’ll have a chance to kick even further away seven days later, when they meet the same team again.

The Saints boss said: “We have to be positive.

“At training this week, you could see the players were really hurting from Saturday – they were giving it absolutely everything.

“I was really putting them under the cosh but they never complained and responded brilliantly.

“We need to start putting points on the table now and the weekend is a good chance for us to do that.”

Saints were without some key players at the weekend and had to draft in a host of youngsters from the club’s youth squad.

But things should ease up a bit for Saturday, with a couple of key men, including ‘keeper Lee Wilson, expected to return to the United side for the game.