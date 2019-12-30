St Andrews girls show festive spirit

Girls from the St Andrews & East Neuk Girls Football Club added a little extra to the Community Hub Xmas Lunch at St Andrews Episcopal Church in Queens Gardens.

Organiser Jill Anderson and the church’s own band of volunteers have been doing a tremendous job this past five years or so, organising and serving a Christmas lunch at the church.

Each Christmas-time, the church opens its doors to offer company and fellowship to those who otherwise might have little or no festive cheer, being on their own or far from home.

This year, their volunteer numbers were boosted with support from girls at the local football club who wanted to do their bit and help the group.

A group of the footballers arrived on the Sunday night to help with the set-up of tables and decorations in the church hall, and on the Monday morning, a number of the younger players put the finishing touches to home-made goodie bags, to be given out to each of the festive lunch-goers.

Then, a team of the girls showed their training ground skills to weave between tables, serving the lunch itself to guests.

The club’s chairman, John Drysdale, was proud of the girls’ efforts, saying they had been a credit to themselves and the community.

He said: “Not a drop of soup was spilt!.

“And then, the event was rounded off with a rousing session of carol-singing, with everyone joining in.”