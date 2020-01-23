St Andrews thriller leaves fans hungry for more

Supporters at Recreation Park have seen their fair share of ups and downs over the past few seasons.

However, the loyal fans reckon that Saturday’s 3-3 draw with league leaders Leith Athletic was one of the best games seen for some years.

Andy Brown’s men, and the visitors, served up a 90 minutes which was a credit to the game at that level.

Saints were left frustrated after taking the lead with just five minutes to go, only for there to be a further twist in the tale when Leith pulled level in the closing seconds.

Before that, the hosts had shown their mettle to come back twice from being a goal down.

Despite the disappointment, sometimes you just have to enjoy the game for what it is, and Saints vice-chairman Blair Smith was able to take plenty of positives from the draw.

He said: “Before the start of the game, we’d probably have accepted a draw against league leaders Leith Athletic.

“After coming back twice, then scoring a late third goal, however, it felt like a defeat when Leith scored a heart-breaking equaliser in the penultimate minute.

“After the passion had died down, some time after the full time whistle, we reflected on the thrilling game we had watched, in which Saints played great attacking football throughout and were more than a match for the visitors.

“Several supporters told me it was the best game they’d seen at Recreation Park for a long time.”

The Saints players came in for praise from Mr Smith, who reckoned some are starting to show some terrific potential.

“Jason Penman’s goal in the first half was excellent by any standards,” he said.

“Kyle Wilson’s inevitable strike near the end was also a masterstroke and Michael Fleming’s in the middle was just reward for his consistently good performance in defence.

“A draw was probably a fair result but we are all rueing several missed scoring opportunities, which could have kept a massive three points at St Andrews.”

Saints will aim to build on the positive performance against Leith this weekend when they make the trip to face Haddington Athletic.

It’s the proverbial six pointer, with Haddington one spot and three points better off than Saints.