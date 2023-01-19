St Andrews United 6-0 Dalkeith Thistle: Hosts record their biggest win of the season so far

Graham Hay (with mouth open) after making it 2-0 (Pics John Stevenson)

Saints began the match strongly whilst attacking uphill at The Rec, and the home fans in the larger than usual crowd of 185 only waited seven minutes until witnessing the first goal.

Seff Khyyam hit the right-hand post with his first shot of the match but the ball rebounded to Ryan Dignan just outside the box.

The bearded striker then watched his first effort cannon off Stephen Woods but the ball broke nicely for him to give United the lead at the second attempt.

Boss Robbie Raeside put on son Lewis as sub

The visitors subsequently pressed for an equaliser in the following 10 minutes, home keeper Calum Brodie having to make one good save low to his right as well as racing out of his area to intercept a well-weighted long-ball.

Graham Hay made it 2-0 for the hosts by heading a Micheil Russell Smith corner past away goalie Aaron Jones in the 33rd minute and the impressive Lewis Sawers also went close on a couple of occasions.

Khyyam then beat Dalkeith’s offside trap prior to finding the net with a composed finish in the last minute of the first-half and that goal capped a fine passing move started at the other end of the park.

United almost conceded a goal right at the start of the second-half as a header from captain Greig Callaghan crashed off the crossbar before Scott Reekie cleared the danger.

Seff Khyyam netted Saints' third

However, Saints moved further ahead just after the hour-mark when Lewis Sawers beat Jones with a fine curling shot from the right-hand side of the visitors’ box to put the result beyond doubt.

Khyyam should have doubled his tally before Kyle Sneddon stabbed a loose ball past Jones from a Russell Smith free-kick in the 68th minute for 5-0.

United boss Robbie Raeside then made five substitutions, one of whom was his son Lewis, 16, who performed well, winning a free-kick on the edge of the box following a marauding run in the 79th minute.

Fellow substitute Reece Redpath took the resultant free-kick and his effort wrong-footed Jones by deflecting off a defender in the wall and landing in the opposite side of his goal for 6-0.