St Andrews United announce three new signings ahead of premier league bid

Greig Spence (left) with Saints boss Greg Shields (Pics courtesy of St Andrews United)

St Andrews United gaffer Greg Shields has outlined his delight at making a trio of new signings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Raith Rovers striker Greig Spence, 32, will join this summer having scored three times in nine Scottish Lowland Football League outings for Cowdenbeath in 2024-’25.

Midfielder Lewis Milne, 31, arrives after departing Highland League outfit Brechin City; while forward David Maskrey, 29, comes in from Gala Fairydean Rovers following a season on loan at Edinburgh University FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And gaffer Shields said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Greig, Lewis, and David to St Andrews United. Each of them brings a wealth of experience and quality that will strengthen our squad in all areas.

Lewis Milne is joining Saints after departing Brechin City

"We’ve been working hard to add further talent before the season kicks off, and with these signings, we’re taking significant steps towards our aim of finishing as high as possible in the East of Scotland Premier Division.”