St Andrews United are into last 32 of South Challenge Cup after Ardrossan victory

Lewis Lorimer netted the eventual winner for St Andrews United against Ardrossan Winton Rovers (Stock photo: John Stevenson)

United, missing a number of key players, started the match slowly as Winton Rovers enjoyed more of the possession but the Ayrshire side was unable to create any chances during the opening stages. The visitors then carved out the first opportunities of the game when the home defence gifted the ball to Lewis Sawers. The winger quickly fed Dignan out wide and the former raced into the box to meet the return ball before glancing his header past the far post. Ryan McManus also met a cutback, about eight yards out, but the midfielder fired the ball over the bar at the near post.

McManus then earned a penalty when he was tripped in the box but Sawers’ spot kick was brilliantly saved by Alan Cairns as United spurned the perfect opportunity to take the lead. Indeed, Ardrossan added insult to injury moments later as they went straight down the other end of the pitch, where an in-swinging cross was nodded home by Aidan Ferris in the 36th minute. Thankfully, Saints responded to this setback well and it needed two superb saves from Cairns to stop long range drives from McManus and Sawers from finding the net. However, United turned the score on its head a minute before the break. Firstly, a mazy run by Sawers was ended by a push in the back inside the Ardrossan penalty area. This time, United’s top-scorer found the net from the spot as Cairns dived the wrong way and the away team promptly took the lead thereafter. A corner from the right sailed straight to Ryan Roche and the strong defender volleyed home in spectacular fashion during first-half injury time.

Saints thus led at the interval but the hosts thought they had equalised towards the start of the second half, only for their early effort to be ruled offside. The boys in black and white did not complain too loudly at that decision yet they began to struggle thereafter. A McManus shot from distance was blocked but the ball fell to Lewis Lorimer, who lashed a screamer past Cairns from 25 yards in the 50th minute. Dignan almost added a fourth on the hour mark with a far post header which went inches past then Roche headed over the bar from a corner. Ardrossan then pulled a goal back in the 81st minute thanks to a close-range finish from substitute Ryan Wilson, though the hosts never looked like equalising during the closing stages of the match. They huffed and puffed yet a St Andrews United defence that was marshalled superbly by man of the match Roche saw out the rest of the game without giving away any further chances.

St Andrews now go into the draw for the last 32 of the South Challenge Cup after their 3-2 victory.