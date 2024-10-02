St Andrews United back after keeper departs
Garry Wright’s Saints go into the fixture second bottom of the standings with five points from seven matches.
And they will take on Musselburgh without goalkeeper Calum Brodie who this week left to join Highland League side Huntly.
A United statement described Brodie as “well liked” and added: “The club expresses gratitude to Calum for his outstanding contributions over the past couple of seasons, which helped secure back-to-back promotions.
"Everyone connected with St Andrews United wishes Calum the very best in his endeavours with Huntly and in his future pursuits.”
After joining Saints in July 2022, Brodie kept 28 clean sheets from 87 appearances as well as scoring one goal at Camelon.
