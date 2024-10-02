St Andrews United back after keeper departs

Calum Brodie served Saints for two years

After a blank weekend, St Andrews United return to the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division this Saturday when they host second-placed Musselburgh Athletic in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Garry Wright’s Saints go into the fixture second bottom of the standings with five points from seven matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they will take on Musselburgh without goalkeeper Calum Brodie who this week left to join Highland League side Huntly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A United statement described Brodie as “well liked” and added: “The club expresses gratitude to Calum for his outstanding contributions over the past couple of seasons, which helped secure back-to-back promotions.

"Everyone connected with St Andrews United wishes Calum the very best in his endeavours with Huntly and in his future pursuits.”

After joining Saints in July 2022, Brodie kept 28 clean sheets from 87 appearances as well as scoring one goal at Camelon.