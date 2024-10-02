St Andrews United back after keeper departs

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 15:53 BST
Calum Brodie served Saints for two yearsCalum Brodie served Saints for two years
Calum Brodie served Saints for two years
After a blank weekend, St Andrews United return to the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division this Saturday when they host second-placed Musselburgh Athletic in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Garry Wright’s Saints go into the fixture second bottom of the standings with five points from seven matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And they will take on Musselburgh without goalkeeper Calum Brodie who this week left to join Highland League side Huntly.

A United statement described Brodie as “well liked” and added: “The club expresses gratitude to Calum for his outstanding contributions over the past couple of seasons, which helped secure back-to-back promotions.

"Everyone connected with St Andrews United wishes Calum the very best in his endeavours with Huntly and in his future pursuits.”

After joining Saints in July 2022, Brodie kept 28 clean sheets from 87 appearances as well as scoring one goal at Camelon.

Related topics:St Andrews UnitedPremier DivisionHuntlyMusselburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.