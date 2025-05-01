St Andrews United bidding to finally secure league safety this Saturday

Stuart Milne and Saints can seal safety with a win this Saturday (Pic courtesy of University of St Andrews)

The vagaries of Scottish football’s pyramid set-up mean that – despite winning 3-2 at Tynecastle last Saturday to surge 14 points clear of third bottom Edinburgh University in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division with just two games remaining – St Andrews United are not yet safe from the drop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For United, who prevailed at Meggetland Stadium thanks to goals by Finlay Allan, Lewis Payne and James Collins to move onto 35 points from 28 games and in 10th place, could still be relegated if they end fourth bottom.

This could happen if Scottish Lowland Football League champions East Kilbride lose to Highland League winners Brora Rangers in the sides’ play-off, seeing Brora relegate Bonnyrigg Rose into the East Premier, meaning four teams instead of three would go down from Saints’ league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, East Kilbride beat Brora 4-1 in the play-off first leg last weekend so they could lose by two goals in the return leg this Saturday and still win on aggregate.

St Andrews United assistant boss Stuart Milne, who said he was “delighted” Saints managed to get the three points at Tynecastle, looked ahead to this Saturday’s home game against already relegated Luncarty, which kicks off at 2.30pm, by adding: “Our mindset is just to try and finish as high as we can to avoid any nasty scenarios which might catch us out.

"It’s just the nature of the leagues and how it works. It is a really attractive structure with an opportunity for teams to get promoted. But at the same time it makes the leagues really competitive.

"Three points against Luncarty on Saturday is what we’re aiming for. It may turn out that a point is enough to keep us safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that Luncarty are already relegated does and doesn’t help us.

"Because sometimes when you’ve got no pressure on you or nothing to play for it makes you relax a wee bit and makes it a bit more difficult game for the opposition.

"Absolutely Luncarty will be respected. St Andrews drew 3-3 with them earlier in the season from being in a winning position going into injury time.

"We want to finish this season with plenty to spare, so we’re very much planning it as an important game.

"Ultimately, we want to push on, progress and make the club as good as we can possibly be.”