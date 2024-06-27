St Andrews United: Boss Garry Wright signs five new players as striker Ryan Dignan departs

Garry Wright has strengthened his Saints squad with five new signings

A signing spree by St Andrews United gaffer Garry Wright has seen him bring in five new players spearheaded by midfield ace Alex McCreadie, part of the Heriot-Watt University side which comfortably saw off Saints 4-1 in last month’s King Cup final at Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park.

Also newly arrived at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground are Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts duo Keiran Boundy, a midfielder, and Nathan Morice, a striker; plus two new arrivals from Kirkcaldy & Dysart – centre-half Daniel Hall and left-back Michael Ness.

Gaffer Wright – newly installed as United head coach after the sacking of manager Robbie Raeside – told the Herald and Citizen: “Obviously going up a level (to the East of Scotland League Premier Division) we needed to strengthen.

“Alex was the main one that I was really keen to get because he has been good for Heriot-Watt the last few years and they beat us in the final, when I thought he was excellent. He’s a really good footballer.

"I’ve known Alex as a player for a while and I’ve always been a big fan of him. He’ll fit in perfectly because he can play anywhere in midfield.”

On the other new arrivals, Wright added: “Keiran is a good finisher, he’s powerful and quick with good touch. He still has a bit to go to be the finished article but he has really good potential.

"Nathan is a very good football player, comfortable on the ball and a good passer.

"Daniel is experienced and been about this level for a while and played a wee bit higher.

"Michael has good potential and when he’s played against us he’s done well.”

But leaving United are striker Ryan Dignan and teenage midfielder Carter Kelly.

Wright added: “Ryan was out of contract and he’s just going back to play in the Dundee League. He’s from Dundee so he wanted to go back to that area for a different challenge.

"We wanted to keep Ryan but he’s moved on. It is a massive loss because he’s been our main striker for the last couple of years.

"It wasn’t just his goals which were valuable, it was his team play and experience. He was brilliant around the dressing room and good with the players.”