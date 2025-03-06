St Andrews United boss Greg Shields discusses tactical switch which inspired cup turnaround

Greg Shields' tactical switch in last weekend's home cup tie against Coldstream helped turn the game in Saints' favour

St Andrews United head coach Greg Shields has refused to take credit for the managerial decision which helped his team stage a remarkable late comeback to reach the East of Scotland Football League, League Cup second round with a 2-1 home success over lower league Coldstream last Saturday.

With the premier division hosts trailing to a first half goal for the second division underdogs’ Thomas Grey, Shields pushed defender John Tod up front for the closing minutes and the young Dunfermline Athletic loanee proceeded to set up an 85th-minute equaliser for Kyle Sneddon before scoring the winner himself with just two minutes remaining.

Shields said: “Coldstream acquitted themselves very well in the game. I had made a lot of changes within the group.

"And I gave a lot of guys that maybe hadn’t been starting 90 minutes or they maybe hadn’t had 90 minutes in a long time.

"But credit to Coldstream. They scored a good goal against us.

"We got caught sleeping a wee bit, they scored a goal and they made it tough.

"We adjusted it a wee bit. We put John Tod at centre-forward and I think John was involved with the two goals along with Finlay Allan, who has provided a great boost since coming in on loan from Dundee.

"It was one of those ones: ‘Let’s put John up top at the end and go gung-ho’ and we got the job done.

"But I’m not taking any credit for that. It’s down to the players playing forward quicker, all that sort of stuff that we speak about week in, week out.

“That's something we’ve been talking about for a wee while now, putting John higher up when we’re chasing games or when we’re down and fortunately it worked.”

Shields, who also praised Alex Balfour for providing the assist for Tod’s winner, was then asked if he gave his players the ‘hairdryer treatment’ during the half-time team talk, when they trailed to a team from two divisions lower.

He said: “Sometimes certain individuals get a rollicking because they deserve it. But others need lifted up.

"Every coach is different. You can be calm and show no emotion, that’s fine. But sometimes they’ve got to hear you showing emotion.

“It shows that you really care. I can’t talk in the same normal voice week in, week out, because I don’t think it hits home with players.

"On certain occasions you like your voice to be heard and I think as the leader of the team you’ve got to send the right message as to what your expectations are.

"Some people respond in different ways from others and that’s just part of coaching.

"I liked to get shouted at when I played whereas other players didn’t.

"In dressing rooms now managers lose it, but it’s not consistent every single week. The game’s changed.”

Shields stressed that, although he places great importance on cup competitions and was delighted to see under-used players – including Josh Simonetti and the aforementioned Balfour who both played 90 minutes – get plenty game time in the win over Coldstream, the league is the most important thing to him.

And Saints, 12th with 24 points from 21 matches, can climb the table with a win at tenth-placed Dundonald Bluebell – bossed by Jason Dair – this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Shields added: “The players have done well to kind of attach themselves to the lower part of the middle of the league.

"Now we’re within touching distance of that. Getting a victory can distance ourselves a wee bit more from the bottom.

"I know Jason well as a coach because I coach with him at Dunfermline. His team are winning some games and losing others and that’s just part of the league.”