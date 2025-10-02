St Andrews United boss Greg Shields expects tough test in storm this weekend

St Andrews United boss Greg Shields (Pic Scott Louden)

After a blank weekend from competitive action, St Andrews United gaffer Greg Shields leads his team back into East of Scotland Football League Premier Division duties at second bottom Newtongrange Star in a 2.30pm kick-off this Saturday.

Shields, whose side sit eighth in the table with 13 points from eight matches, said: “I don’t look at this game in terms of league positions. I always think every game’s a hard game.

"Newtongrange are tough. Hill of Beath went there and scored in the last minute I think to beat them in a midweek game, so it’s a tough place to go.

"Plus the conditions are meant to be horrendous this weekend as well, with a storm coming in.

"You’re talking about 60 miles an hour winds the last time I looked at the map. So, it's going to be an interesting weekend.

"The game might be a bit scrappy at times and whoever takes the chances will win.”