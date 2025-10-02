St Andrews United boss Greg Shields expects tough test in storm this weekend
Shields, whose side sit eighth in the table with 13 points from eight matches, said: “I don’t look at this game in terms of league positions. I always think every game’s a hard game.
"Newtongrange are tough. Hill of Beath went there and scored in the last minute I think to beat them in a midweek game, so it’s a tough place to go.
"Plus the conditions are meant to be horrendous this weekend as well, with a storm coming in.
"You’re talking about 60 miles an hour winds the last time I looked at the map. So, it's going to be an interesting weekend.
"The game might be a bit scrappy at times and whoever takes the chances will win.”