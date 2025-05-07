St Andrews United: Boss Greg Shields hails Dunfermline Athletic loanee John Tod for making awards night history

Multiple St Andrews United Player of the Year award winner John Tod with Saints manager Greg Shields (Pic Graham Hutchison)

St Andrews United boss Greg Shields has hailed young Dunfermline Athletic loanee John Tod for making history by becoming the first Saints player in history to win all four main awards at the club’s Player of the Season ceremony last weekend.

Shields, 48, told the Herald and Citizen: "John has had a fantastic time at St Andrews, he’s well liked, well respected, the fans have loved having him.

"He has been outstanding, consistently really good week in, week out.

"He can play anywhere. At U16 level he was a central midfield player. I brought him in as a centre-back and he can play centre-forward as well.

"He’s got ability, he’s very good in the dribble and he’s just a unit, about six feet four. People forget he’s just 17.

“It’s interesting because when I was speaking to the club chairman (Fraser Ogston) prior to coming in as manager here (in November), I went along and watched the Hurlford game in the cup.

"I had known John from bringing him through at Dunfermline so I knew what type of player he was.

"But I didn’t think he played particularly well that day, which wasn’t like him.

"I had a laugh with him after the game when I spoke to him and he said: ‘Aye, I was terrible’. He’s very honest John in how he plays and he gets himself down quite easily but I know what he’s capable of.

"It’s a massive step up from U18 football to play in the East of Scotland Premier League. I think a lot of the players coming in don’t realise how big a jump it is.

"But John has just excelled from week to week. He’s got better and better and his confidence has grown.

"He’s ultimately a Dunfermline player so I want to make him better for them.”

Shields was speaking in the wake of his team’s 4-0 home win over Luncarty last Saturday which moved them onto 38 points from 29 fixtures in this season’s East of Scotland Football League Premier Division.

Saints round off their league campaign at already relegated Edinburgh University this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Shields said: “The players are in a good place right round, playing good football.

"Last Saturday was one of the best games we’ve played.

"I’ve absolutely loved my first season back in football, it’s been brilliant.”