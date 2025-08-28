St Andrews United boss Greg Shields set for 'surreal' Scottish Cup experience

Shields has great Scottish Cup pedigree as a player (Pic Scott Louden)

As a former player who captained Dunfermline Athletic in two national cup finals at Hampden Park, St Andrews United gaffer Greg Shields has experienced the pinnacle of what cup football in this country can produce.

But Shields, 49, who was defeated 3-0 by Celtic in the 2006 League Cup final and also lost 3-1 to the Parkhead giants in the following year’s Scottish Cup final, will experience the opposite side of the coin this Saturday as he leads Saints into a Scottish Cup second preliminary round tie at Hill of Beath Hawthorn this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

He said: "Captaining Dunfermline in those two Scottish Cup finals was a great experience but now I just can’t believe the Scottish Cup starts in August when it ends in May!

"I’ve never had this before. It’s usually January before you are playing in the Scottish Cup, so playing in August it seems like: ‘What!’ But it’s the Scottish Cup and we want to go as far as we possibly can.

"I was fortunate enough to play in cup finals but not lucky enough to win one. But I know the experience, I’ve lived it.

"We reached three finals within three years – Shields was cup-tied for Dunfermline’s 3-1 2004 Scottish Cup final loss to Celtic – which was a good achievement at that time, great for the club and great for the supporters.

"You still speak to people now that talk about it.

"But I certainly don’t want to say to the players about my past record in the Scottish Cup.

"Saturday’s tie is important for the club. It’s one that we’re looking forward to, one that we’re well prepared for.

"We know how much it means to everybody within the club to progress but Hill of Beath will feel exactly the same way and it will be a really tough tie for us.

"Our players shouldn’t need motivated for playing against a league rival who are a very good team at home and have a history of doing well in this competition.”

United – under their former manager Robbie Raeside who now bosses this weekend’s opponents Hill of Beath – reached the Scottish Cup second round proper in season 2023-2024, beating Haddington Athletic and Auchinleck Talbot before losing 2-1 at Albion Rovers.

But last season, under Shields’ predecessor Garry Wright, Saints lost 7-0 at Clydebank in the second preliminary round.

On last Saturday’s 2-2 league draw at home to Haddington Athletic, Shields added: “It was a frustrating one. We never played well.

"We just lost a goal at a silly time. We were 2-1 up and 30 seconds later they go 2-2 from a catalogue of mistakes and we got punished.

"I think a draw was a fair result.”