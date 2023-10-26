Saints boss Robbie Raeside urges on his players during the 1-0 Scottish Cup first round victory over Auchinleck Talbot on September 23

The Cliftonhill encounter, rated Saints’ biggest game since they won the 1959-60 Scottish Junior Cup final with a 3-1 success over Greenock Juniors in front of 34,603 fans at Hampden Park, has come about after Robbie Raeside’s squad saw off Haddington Athletic and Auchinleck Talbot – both by 1-0 scorelines – at home in the previous two rounds.

"It’s fantastic we’ll have a big support at the game,” Raeside told the Herald and Citizen. “That’s what the cup does, it captures the imagination of local communities.

"It’s going to take a massive effort from everybody in the squad to get a positive result on Saturday.

"We have got injury problems but whatever team we do put out will be organised and we’ll be ready to go.

“Albion Rovers have got some talented players and on paper they’re two leagues ahead of us but the game’s not played on paper and I’ve got some players that, without a doubt, could go and play in the Lowland League.

"It’s whether we turn up on the day and carry out what me and Garry (Saints assistant manager Garry Wright) come up with.

"Getting through this round would be a dream, it would be amazing.”

Saints go into the Rovers tie without long term injury victims Owen Andrew and Craig Simpson, with two other key men rated as doubtful. Raeside’s men have suffered back-to-back legue defeats in recent days as last Wednesday’s 4-1 reverse at Rosyth was followed by Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Leith Athletic.

“It’s been a very disappointing three or four days,” Raeside said. “We have gone away to Rosyth and Leith, the players have seen they’re below us in the league and they’ve taken those games for granted and been caught unstuck.

"Saturday was probably the first time me and Garry had a go at the players because we felt they were given instructions and they didn’t follow them.

"We need to realise that away games against any team in this league are difficult and you’ve got to be at it. Hopefully we’ll learn from that.

"I’ve spoken to the players about it. There’s no way they’ve been as focused in the two league games as they were in the previous Scottish Cup rounds.