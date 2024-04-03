St Andrews United boss Robbie Raeside expects more twists and turns in East of Scotland first division run-in

Boss Robbie Raeside reckons the East of Scotland first division run-in will see more twists and turns along the way (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Clayton Caravan Park side currently sit second in the table having collected 48 points from their 21 fixtures so far, and that has them sitting only three points behind leaders Dunipace, while crucially having two games in hand over the Denny outfit.

And the table-toppers suffered a shock defeat on Tuesday night, going down 2-1 at Blackburn United after going a goal ahead, and that is something Raeside admits is a huge bonus to his side – who are chasing a second successive promotion.

"I would be lying if I didn’t say I noticed Dunipace’s result,” he said. “When you aren’t playing you do look at the other results with interest and that is one that goes in favour for sure.

Table-toppers Dunipace, pictured here playing against Saturday's opponents Newtongrange Star, lost at Blackburn United midweek (Photo: Alan Murray)

"But it doesn’t change much for us in the sense that we simply need to keep winning games of football. We’re taking one game at a time. I keep telling the guys that we still have a quarter of the season to go.

"The run-in feels like it is here, and that brings more pressure, but we do still have a chunk of games remaining and we will see more twists and turns in terms of the league table.

"Of course we want to be in-and-around the promotion places again. We are competing against well established East of Scotland teams but we are holding our own.”

St Andrews United’s previous two fixtures, both cup ties, were called off, and Raeside is hoping that his team are back in action on Saturday (2.30pm kick-off) when they travel to promotion rivals Newtongrange Star.

The Midlothian side, who came down from the premier division last term, are fourth in the table and only five points off United.

“We know that it is a difficult place to go. We’ll be prepared for it,” Raeside said. “I am just hoping that the match goes ahead. If it doesn’t then we will try to arrange a bounce game. “Every game can go either way in this league and we won’t take Newtongrange for granted. They are in a good catchment area to bring in quality players, just like Dunipace, Camelon and the rest.